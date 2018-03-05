Constitutional revision "important task" for NPC annual session: spokesperson

Revising part of China's Constitution is an important task for the first annual session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, a spokesperson said Sunday.



"The Constitution, which reflects the common will of the Communist Party of China and Chinese people, is China's fundamental law and the general chapter for governing the country well and ensuring national security," said Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the first session of the 13th NPC, said at a news conference in Beijing.



The current Constitution has been proven a good law that fits in China's reality and meets the demand of the times, Zhang said.



"The Constitution can only ensure its lasting vitality by constantly adapting to new situations, drawing on new experiences, confirming new achievements and setting down new norms," he continued.



It is necessary to appropriately amend the Constitution to incorporate major theoretical, practical and institutional achievements made by the Party and the people in order to give better play to the Constitution's critical role in upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in a new era, he said.



Amending the Constitution is a big event in the country's political life and a major legislative activity with wide-ranging implications, the spokesperson added.



Upholding the Party's leadership and reflecting the will of the people should be the principles for amending the Constitution.



The amendment should only include changes to part of the Constitution, not drastic revisions, Zhang said.



The amendment must follow due process, be based on broad consensus, and ensure the Constitution's consistency, stability and authority, according to the spokesperson.



The session is set to open Monday.

