China and the United States share more mutual benefits than differences and cooperation is the only right option for both countries, said a spokesman for the annual session of China's national legislature Sunday.The stable development of Sino-US ties serves the fundamental interests of people of both countries and is much anticipated by the international community, Zhang Yesui, former Chinese ambassador to the United States and spokesperson for the first session of the 13th National People's Congress, told a press conference.