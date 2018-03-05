China's national legislature to deliberate state institutional reform plan

China's national legislature will hear and deliberate on the institutional reform plan of the State Council, or the country's cabinet, a spokesperson said Sunday.



Zhang Yesui, spokesman of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), said the plan, an important part of the reform program regarding the Party and state institutions, will be deliberated on March 13 at the fourth plenary meeting of the NPC session.



"The goal of reform is to establish a Party and state institutional function system that is well conceived, fully built, procedure based, and efficiently functioning," Zhang said at a press conference.

