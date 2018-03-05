Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"I borrowed 150,000 yuan ($23,642) from the bank to fund my company but my business failed. I was eager to return the money to the bank, so I used Liu's money."So said a man surnamed Xiao, who worked repairing cell phones in Chaoyang district. Xiao met a man surnamed Liu when Liu came to the store to have his phone repaired. When the phone was repaired, Xiao asked Liu for the password of the phone to "test" it. Seeing a lot of money in Liu's Alipay and WeChat accounts, Xiao transferred 131,000 yuan to his own. Xiao was detained by police on November 24. At the recent trial, Xiao said that he planned to use Liu's money to pay his debt to the bank and then borrow from the bank again and return the cash to Liu. No verdict has been handed down by Chaoyang District People's Court yet. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)