Figuratively speaking

6,000 - the amount of money in yuan ($946) that the average Chinese tourist spent overseas during the Spring Festival holidays. South Asia countries are still the most popular traveling destinations. The China National Tourism Administration said that spending New Year holidays traveling was quite popular this year with 386 million domestic trips by tourists on the go, an increase of 12.1 percent from last year. Tourism revenue stood at 475 billion yuan, an increase of 12.6 percent.



0 - the number of food or drug related incidents during the Spring Festival holidays in the capital. According to the Beijing Food and Drug Administration, they checked 12,313 enterprises: 122 food producers, 253 wholesale markets, 3,577 malls and supermarkets, 7,359 caterers and 1,002 drug companies. During the 7-day holiday, the administration received 202 complaints from residents - 200 about food and two about drugs. No complaints about family reunion dinners were received.



210,000 - the number of visits by students to the National Museum last year. Of them, 17 percent were by juveniles. The museum was open for 312 days last year and received 8,062,625 visitors, an increase of 510,000. The largest number of visitors was in February and the smallest in January. It is the fashion to visit the museum during holidays. The largest number of visitors in a single day, October 1, was 47,431. Last year, about 770,000 visitors came from overseas.



2 - the number of suspects arrested by police in Shunyi district for breaking into rented apartments. Shunyi police received a complaint from a member of the public whose apartment had been burgled. Using security camera footage, the police identified two suspects and tracked them to their home. The items they stole include a laptop, a cell phone, some cash and even a public transit card, together worth of more than 10,000 yuan. They confessed that their criminal ambitions were inspired by the fact that the anti-theft measures of rented apartments are usually rather poor.



