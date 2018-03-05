The Peninsula Beijing achieves prestigious five-star rating

The exterior of The Peninsula Beijing Photo: Courtesy of The Peninsula Beijing

Forbes Travel Guide unveiled its annual Star Rating list recently, announcing the Peninsula Beijing as a new Forbes Travel Guide five-star hotel.The Forbes Travel Guide created the Five-Star system in 1958 when it was the Mobil Travel Guide and it is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Its incognito inspectors make evaluations based on as many as 900 objective standards. With decades of experience spanning 52 countries and regions, The Peninsula Beijing has always been the global authority on luxury stays.For the Peninsula Beijing, the Five-Star distinction comes as a reward for the incredible commitment of the team during a lavish refit.Opened in 1989, the Peninsula Beijing has stood witness to nearly three decades of rapid changes in China's capital city."On behalf of the Peninsula Beijing management team and staff members, I am proud to be honored with the Forbes Five-Star rating," said Vincent Pimont, General Manager of the hotel."This coveted title recognizes the hard work of everyone following our landmark renovation, and the team's dedication to consistently delivering unparalleled services for our guests."

A superior suite Photo: Courtesy of The Peninsula Beijing