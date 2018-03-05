Indian media warm toward China?

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT







India is a land of surprises.



Recently, I had a surprise when I went home during Spring festival to escape the long, bitter Beijing winter.



It was a pleasant surprise. I noticed a new trend in the Indian print media. There were a few articles that portrayed a positive image of China. I usually avoid reading anything about China because it is always negative.



The only stories that make the headlines in Indian media, apart from cross-border disputes, are about mundane matters like Yulin dog meat festival, online fraud, obesity in Chinese kids, corruption, rising divorce rates, etc.



An article in one of the most popular magazines, written by an Indian, proclaimed China's dominant role in technology, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing. It went on to say that India had "plenty to learn" from China.



My folks back home are surprised to hear that I do most of my daily transactions (as simple as buying flowers from a street vendor or vegetables/fruits in the market) just with my mobile phone.



At the airport security check this time, I went through a facial recognition check. Security officials can verify the credentials of every Chinese (or a foreigner) using a small hand-held gadget. Artificial Intelligence (AI) guides Beijing's traffic and updates drivers on congestion. This is today's China.



The day is not far off when we will see driverless cars on the roads and increased use of facial recognition in hospitals and restaurants.



Unfortunately, "Made in China" has always been seen as "fake," be it clothes, toys or electronic goods. But I am glad the Indian media have softened this stance by acknowledging that Chinese manufacturing has grown in quality.



The article went as far as to say that "China's tech push is rapidly closing the gap with the USA."



It mentions that the city of Xi'an in Shaanxi Province, for instance, is not only famous for its Terracotta Warriors. A company in the ancient city that manufactures advanced laser products is replacing workers by robots on assembly lines.



Another article written by an Indian professor in Oxford said that India and China had a "relatively stable relationship" and "India does not loom large in Chinese military mind."



To be fair, it also needs to be said that I have only ever seen negative stories about India in the Chinese press. The average Chinese person, thanks to the image created by the media, still thinks of India as a poor nation tied to a caste system, filled with religious bigotry, gender inequality and sexual harassment.



The real India is different. It is transforming fast, trying to break the shackles of age-old social evils with a modern mindset and vast reservoir of young talent.



Success of Aamir Khan's movies in China can just do a little bit to warm up Sino-India ties.



I hope there are more visits by young people from both nations to get first-hand knowledge of the reality. For now, it is the media and press that must be more responsible and objective in portraying the truth about the two fast growing nations.



I hope this will happen sooner rather than later.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire.




