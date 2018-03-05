The Ritz-Carlton Beijing to hold South Korean food festival

Chefs at Aroma restaurant prepare food Photo: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Beijing

The Ritz-Carlton Beijing will host "Seoul Taste, Soul Mate," a South Korean food festival, from March 9 to 18, when visiting chefs from Seoul Jin Soo-Bang and Seok Choel-Lim will present typical Korean specialities to guests.During the festival, the chefs will prepare typical South Korean delicacies such as bibimbap, a dish that combines rice, seasonal vegetables, meat, egg, and a variety of other toppings, roast beef, kimchi fried rice, chicken ginseng soup and doenjang-jjigae, a tofu stew.Guests at the hotel will be able to look on as the chefs prepare these mouth-watering dishes before their very eyes. Also at the festival, South Korean food and drink brands such as Chung Jung One will provide authentic snacks like fried rice cakes and alcoholic beverages.There will also be classes in South Korean culture during the event and all guests who partake of the festival will go back home with a small gift."Korea has a rich culinary heritage, filled with foods of distinct character," said Patrick Weder, general manager of the Ritz-Carlton, Beijing."We are honored to co-host this meaningful event with the Korean Cultural Center and Korean Food Promotion Institute to introduce traditional Korean gourmet food to Chinese communities, bring authentic Korean delicacies to Beijing, creating unforgettable memories at the Ritz-Carlton Beijing."