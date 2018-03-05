"Coco" wins Best Animated Feature Film of 90th Oscars

The 90th Academy Awards honored "Coco" as the Best Animated Feature Film of the year here on Sunday.
"Coco" is a 3D computer-animated fantasy adventure film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures.
"Coco" tells a story of 12-year-old boy, Miguel, who dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz, despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events.
"Coco" has been embraced by both critics and audiences. It has grossed 740 million US dollars worldwide to date. It won the Best Animated Feature Film at the Golden Globe Awards
in January.
"Coco is proof that art can change and connect the world," said the producer of the film, Darla K. Anderson, in her acceptance speech.
"This can only be done when we have a place for everyone and anyone who feels like an 'other' to be heard," she added.