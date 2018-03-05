China's "one country, two systems" principle sets good example: Sudanese experts

The remarkable success of China's "one country, two systems" principle has set a good example for other countries to solve problems, Sudanese experts said.



"Since the application of the principle in Hong Kong and then Macao, the experience has ... helped in creating political and economic stability in the two (regions)," Hassan al-Saouri, a political science professor at Al Neelain University and chairman of the Sudanese Society for Political Science, told Xinhua.



"Hong Kong has achieved great success in preserving its economic position thanks to the principle. Such flexible self-rule has contributed to maintaining a stable relationship between the Chinese central government and the Hong Kong administration," he said.



The principle can also be applied to Taiwan, he said, adding that it was a more logical and viable choice than others.



Balla Ali Omer, a Sudanese media writer and China expert, agreed, saying the practical implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle has contributed to the economic and developmental renaissance in Hong Kong and enhanced the special administrative region's political stability.



"This principle can be applied in Taiwan," he said, pointing out that politicians in Taiwan need to take on "their historical responsibilities" and that foreign interventions only complicate the matter further.



Omer said this unique Chinese method can help resolve many issues in different parts of the world.

