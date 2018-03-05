China to accelerate efforts to become manufacturing powerhouse

China will launch an initiative to shore up weaknesses in major equipment manufacturing amid efforts to become a global manufacturing giant, according to Premier Li Monday.



China will promote the development of integrated circuits, 5G mobile communications, aircraft engines, new energy vehicles, and new materials, Premier Li Keqiang said when delivering a government work report at the opening of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's top legislature.



The government will develop industrial Internet of Things platforms, and create "Made in China 2025" demonstration zones, according to Li.



The "Made in China 2025" action plan, rolled out in 2015, aims to turn China into a global leader in manufacturing with increasing investment in R&D and application of latest technologies.



China will work toward meeting the highest international standards, encourage workmanship, and ignite a revolution in the quality of Chinese-made goods, Li added.

