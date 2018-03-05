Xi's thought to be codified in China's Constitution

The draft amendment to China's Constitution is scheduled to be submitted to the national legislature for deliberation Monday, which is expected to enshrine Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in the fundamental law.



"The constitutional revision is a major move to advance law-based governance and modernize China's system and capacity for governance," read an explanation on the revisions to be delivered to lawmakers Monday morning at the first session of the 13th National People's Congress.



The draft suggests Xi Jinping thought be juxtaposed with Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, and the Theory of Three Represents as a new guiding theory in the preamble of the Constitution.



Scientific Outlook on Development is also proposed to be constitutionalized this time.



"The addition establishes their guiding status in the country's political and social life, reflects common aspirations of people of all ethnic groups, embodies the unity in the Party's advocacy and people's will, and makes clear the common ideological foundation for the entire Party and all the Chinese people to strive for national rejuvenation," read the document.



According to the explanation, a sentence reading "The leadership of the Communist Party of China is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics" was proposed to be added into the Constitution.



"Adding the constitutional provision on upholding and strengthening overall Party leadership from the perspective of the very nature of China's socialist system is conducive to boosting the awareness of the Party's leadership among all the Chinese people, effectively integrating the Party's leadership with the entire process and all aspects of the country's work, and ensuring the Party and the country's undertakings to always forge ahead in the correct direction," it read.

