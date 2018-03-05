Learning Chinese

Chat attack

miraculous item



神器



(shén qì)

A: What is that thing you're wearing around your neck? A black rope?



你脖子上带的什么东西？一条黑绳？



(nǐ bózi shànɡ dài de shénme dōnɡxi? yìtiáo hēi shénɡ?)

B: Aren't you behind the times? This is today's most fashionable accessory, a choker. All my friends are wearing one. It's the most amazing miraculous item for fashion!



你过时了吧？这是现在最流行的颈链,我的朋友们都带这个,这可是最厉害的时尚神器！



(nǐ ɡuòshí le bā? zhèshì xiànzài zuì liúxínɡ de jǐnɡliàn, wǒ de pénɡyǒu mén dōu dài zhèɡè,zhè kěshì zuì lìhài de shíshànɡ shénqì!)

A: Fashionable? It's like wearing a dog collar. I really don't understand you young people today, you have to dress so outside the mainstream.



时尚？这像栓狗链一样。真搞不懂你们年轻人,非把自己打扮成非主流。



(shíshànɡ? zhè xiànɡ shuān ɡǒuliàn yīyànɡ. zhēn ɡǎo bù dǒnɡ nǐmén niánqīnɡ rén, fēi bǎ zìjǐ dǎbàn chénɡ fēi zhǔliú.)

B: It's called showing off your individuality!



这叫彰显个性！



(zhè jiào zhānɡxiǎn ɡèxìnɡ!)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









