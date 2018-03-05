Happy birthday:



You will be able to unleash your hidden potential by challenging yourself. Instead of planning every little detail, try leaping into the deep end of the pool when it comes to taking on tasks. Although it may feel daunting, you will be able to reach all new heights by pushing yourself to think on your feet. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 4, 16, 18.



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Just because you're all grown up doesn't mean you can't play games anymore. Make sure you take some time out of your busy day to have some fun now and then. This will help you recharge so you can face whatever life may throw at you. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



A group of your friends may be heading out in search of excitement tonight. Even if you are busy, do what you can to make time to join them. If you don't, you may come to regret it when everyone is talking about their adventures. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



This will be an excellent time to head out for some fun. No matter if you go by yourself or bring some friends you are guaranteed to have an experience that you won't soon forget. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Learning from the lessons of the past will enable you to rise even higher in the future. Do not avoid looking at your failures, even though it may hurt your pride. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



An uneventful day may leave you with nothing much to do. Take this time to seek self improvement by doing some extra research in your field. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Too much time wasted surfing the Internet may have taken its toll. If you feel yourself running out of ideas, a trip to a local museum will help reignite your flagging creativity. ✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



A tricky issue may cause a lot of confusion for you and others today. Do not be afraid to start everything over from scratch. While it may be more time consuming, it may be better to start over than to press forward with a faulty plan. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Sometimes all you can do is laugh at the minor misfortunes that the universe has sent your way. A good sense of humor can be the best set of armor when it comes to staying motivated. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Although an approaching deadline may make you want to hurry, you will only end up making mistakes if you rush yourself. It may be better to fall behind schedule than to mess things up. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



If you are feeling down, going for a run or playing a sport will help get those endorphins running and improve your mood. Lady Luck will smile down on you when it comes your finances. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



It may take some time, but things will eventually go your way so long as you don't give up. A close friend will be able to provide you with some helpful advice if you find yourself in a pinch. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Knowledge will be your greatest weapon when dealing with complicated issues today. Make sure you carry out your research in as much detail as you can manage and you will have already won half the battle. ✭✭✭