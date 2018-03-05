Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Compos mentis
5 Compile
10 Eject, as lava
14 In a dead heat
15 "Inferno" writer
16 Legal prefix?
17 No-accounts
20 Title holder
21 Sum totals
22 Common work station
25 Dogs with stubby noses
26 Tire-pressure letters
29 Dirt, to a gardener
31 "What a shame"
35 Did a 5K, e.g.
36 Pessimistic person
38 Advocate
39 Strong out of the gate
43 "___ words cannot express ..."
44 Poke around
45 "___ whiz!"
46 Some Borneo creatures
49 All dried up, as land
50 Feminine pronoun
51 Places with armchairs, often
53 Tinted, as hair
55 Hotel attraction
58 ___ and Gabbana
62 Words to Mom when not prepared for test day?
65 Undercover drug cop
66 Like the worst possible mistakes
67 Baby doll cry
68 Pt. of a Manhattan address
69 Like a snail trail
70 Guy missing a rib
DOWN
1 Edible lily
2 Profess
3 A noble gas
4 Dropped the curtain on
5 "And now, without further ___"
6 Damage superficially
7 ___ Nicole Smith
8 Walk heavily
9 Embark, as on a long journey
10 Skids crazily
11 What hot dogs do
12 Portions of joules
13 "I ___ afraid you'd say that"
18 Wall painting
19 "Les Miserables" author
23 Protein-rich bean (var.)
24 Some checkers
26 Program preview
27 Not as precarious
28 Prefix with "red" or "structure"
30 Detroit gridders
32 Erin go ___!
33 Have no reason to argue
34 Attempt to prevent
37 Made lovebird sounds
40 Likeliness
41 Animated fish
42 Big name in skimpy swimwear
47 Polite hat tipper
48 Smells just a bit?
52 Pilfer
54 Doctrine
55 One-vitamin link
56 E'en's opposite
57 Abominable mountain creature
59 Laundry amount
60 "Girlfriend in a ___" (Smiths song)
61 Wax-coated cheese
62 Motel's quaint relative
63 Bolt from the blues?
64 Furtive or sneaky
Solution