Puzzle

ACROSS1 Compos mentis5 Compile10 Eject, as lava14 In a dead heat15 "Inferno" writer16 Legal prefix?17 No-accounts20 Title holder21 Sum totals22 Common work station25 Dogs with stubby noses26 Tire-pressure letters29 Dirt, to a gardener31 "What a shame"35 Did a 5K, e.g.36 Pessimistic person38 Advocate39 Strong out of the gate43 "___ words cannot express ..."44 Poke around45 "___ whiz!"46 Some Borneo creatures49 All dried up, as land50 Feminine pronoun51 Places with armchairs, often53 Tinted, as hair55 Hotel attraction58 ___ and Gabbana62 Words to Mom when not prepared for test day?65 Undercover drug cop66 Like the worst possible mistakes67 Baby doll cry68 Pt. of a Manhattan address69 Like a snail trail70 Guy missing a ribDOWN1 Edible lily2 Profess3 A noble gas4 Dropped the curtain on5 "And now, without further ___"6 Damage superficially7 ___ Nicole Smith8 Walk heavily9 Embark, as on a long journey10 Skids crazily11 What hot dogs do12 Portions of joules13 "I ___ afraid you'd say that"18 Wall painting19 "Les Miserables" author23 Protein-rich bean (var.)24 Some checkers26 Program preview27 Not as precarious28 Prefix with "red" or "structure"30 Detroit gridders32 Erin go ___!33 Have no reason to argue34 Attempt to prevent37 Made lovebird sounds40 Likeliness41 Animated fish42 Big name in skimpy swimwear47 Polite hat tipper48 Smells just a bit?52 Pilfer54 Doctrine55 One-vitamin link56 E'en's opposite57 Abominable mountain creature59 Laundry amount60 "Girlfriend in a ___" (Smiths song)61 Wax-coated cheese62 Motel's quaint relative63 Bolt from the blues?64 Furtive or sneaky

Solution