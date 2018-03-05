Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/5 17:28:40

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Compos mentis

  5 Compile

 10 Eject, as lava

 14 In a dead heat

 15 "Inferno" writer

 16 Legal prefix?

 17 No-accounts

 20 Title holder

 21 Sum totals

 22 Common work station

 25 Dogs with stubby noses

 26 Tire-pressure letters

 29 Dirt, to a gardener

 31 "What a shame"

 35 Did a 5K, e.g.

 36 Pessimistic person

 38 Advocate

 39 Strong out of the gate

 43 "___ words cannot express ..."

 44 Poke around

 45 "___ whiz!"

46 Some Borneo creatures

 49 All dried up, as land

 50 Feminine pronoun

 51 Places with armchairs, often

 53 Tinted, as hair

 55 Hotel attraction

 58 ___ and Gabbana

62 Words to Mom when not prepared for test day?

 65 Undercover drug cop

 66 Like the worst possible mistakes

 67 Baby doll cry

 68 Pt. of a Manhattan address

 69 Like a snail trail

 70 Guy missing a rib

DOWN

  1 Edible lily

  2 Profess

  3 A noble gas

  4 Dropped the curtain on

  5 "And now, without further ___"

  6 Damage superficially

  7 ___ Nicole Smith

  8 Walk heavily

  9 Embark, as on a long journey

 10 Skids crazily

 11 What hot dogs do

 12 Portions of joules

 13 "I ___ afraid you'd say that"

 18 Wall painting

 19 "Les Miserables" author

 23 Protein-rich bean (var.)

 24 Some checkers

 26 Program preview

 27 Not as precarious

 28 Prefix with "red" or "structure"

 30 Detroit gridders

 32 Erin go ___!

 33 Have no reason to argue

 34 Attempt to prevent

 37 Made lovebird sounds

 40 Likeliness

 41 Animated fish

42 Big name in skimpy swimwear

 47 Polite hat tipper

 48 Smells just a bit?

 52 Pilfer

 54 Doctrine

55 One-vitamin link

 56 E'en's opposite

 57 Abominable mountain creature

 59 Laundry amount

 60 "Girlfriend in a ___" (Smiths song)

 61 Wax-coated cheese

 62 Motel's quaint relative

 63 Bolt from the blues?

 64 Furtive or sneaky

Solution



 

