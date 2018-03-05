Xinjiang officials told to keep focus on maintaining regional stability

Officials from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region have vowed to implement measures to maintain the region's stability and efforts against terrorism, media reported on Sunday.



Departments in Xinjiang's Yili prefecture at all levels need to "closely unite around the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core" and firmly implement measures against terrorism and instability, making sure the central government's policy takes root in Yili.



The remark was made by Zhu Hailun, secretary of the CPC Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Regional Political and Legislative Affairs Committee, during his visit to Yili on Saturday.



Zhu said, "Cadres at all levels need to focus on their main work target, clearly understand that the anti-separatism situation in Yili remains severe and need to be ready for long-term combat."



Officials at local levels were told to actively respond and commit themselves to fighting against instability or would be held responsible for any inaction. Zhu also visited local families and officials in Yili from February 27 to March 3.



He spoke highly of local officials who solved problems from the perspective of the people. "Doing well in mass work requires sticking with interests that concern the people most, are most directly related to them and which are the most realistic," said Zhu.



Global Times