Medal ceremony for men's 60m of IAAF World Indoor Championships

Silver medalist Su Bingtian of China shows his medal during the medal ceremony for the men's 60m of the IAAF World Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, Britain on March 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Silver medalist Su Bingtian of China reacts during the medal ceremony for the men's 60m of the IAAF World Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, Britain on March 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)

Silver medal winner Su Bingtian (L) of China is seen in the medal ceremony for the men's 60m final with gold medalist Christian Coleman (C) of the United States and bronze medalist Ronnie Baker of the United States during the IAAF World Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, Britain on March 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)