Oscar winners of 90th Academy Awards

Former U.S. basketball player Kobe Bryant (L) and director Glen Keane pose after winning the Best Animated Short Film award for "Dear Basketball" at press room of the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the United States, on March 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Former U.S. basketball player Kobe Bryant poses after winning the Best Animated Short Award for "Dear Basketball" at press room of the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the United States, on March 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Actor Gary Oldman poses after winning the Best Actor award for "Darkest Hour" at press room of the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the United States, on March 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Actress Allison Janney poses after winning the Best Supporting Actress award for "I, Tonya" at press room of the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the United States, on March 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Francis McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose at press room of the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the United States, on March 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Director Guillermo del Toro poses after winning the Best Director award and the Best Picture award for "The Shape of Water" at press room of the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the United States, on March 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Director Sebastian Lelio poses after winning the Best Foreign Language Film award for "A Fantastic Woman" at press room of the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the United States, on March 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Director Jordan Peele poses after winning the Best Original Screenplay award for "Get Out" at press room of the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the United States, on March 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Mark Bridges poses after winning the Best Costume Design award for "Phantom Thread" at press room of the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the United States, on March 4, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)