Artworks from Christopher Wool, Doug Aitken heading to Hong Kong in March

An art exhibition by Christopher Wool is scheduled to kick off at the H Queen's Atrium in Hong Kong on March 27, the gallery announced in Febuary.



A US artist, Christopher Wool is famed for his special paintings of large, black, stenciled letters on white canvases.



Born in 1955, Wool spent his youth in Chicago, Manhattan and New York city. Growing up surrounded by modern city life, he began to create monochrome paintings that employed commercial tools and imagery appropriated from a variety of cultural sources.



At the beginning of 1990s, Wool began to focus on silkscreen prints. During this time, while he was initially known for his paintings, photographs, sculptures, art books and prints were also an integral part of his art practice.



His work has been exhibited since 1989 in many different countries and regions. Now, Wool's artworks are finally making their way to Hong Kong.



Meanwhile, the works of another US artist, Doug Aitken, will be making their way to the city's Massimo De Carlo gallery on March 26.



This exhibition features three of his works: two vast sculptures made from materials such as resin, aluminum, concrete and plywood and a mesmerizing four-minute long video piece on a site-specific installation set up in the Southern California desert aptly titled Mirage.



Conceived as ethereal yet grounded dreams, Doug's artworks attempt to convey thought-provoking ideas to the public.





