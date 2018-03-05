Peking Opera show 'Legacy of China' debuts on Beijing TV

Peking Opera performer Wang Peiyu Photo: IC

Legacy of China, an entertainment show aimed at showcasing the beauty of China's Peking Opera, debuted on Beijing's local TV station on Monday, quickly becoming a hot topic of discussion on Chinese social media platforms such as Sina Weibo.The TV program has not only invited nearly 100 renowned Peking Opera performers to appear on the show, but has also brought in celebrities including Liu Xiaoqing, Qu Ying and Li Xiaoyi so the latter can learn some Peking Opera selections from the masters of the art.According to Beijing Television representative Wang Jue, the beauty of Peking Opera is comprehensive, so goes beyond what is performed on stage to include "literature, costumes and music."As long as putting your heart into it, you will find something that you can adore," she said.As advisers to the program, opera performers contributed by offering their own experiences and guidance for novices.