Mother bear fights off Indian tiger

Tourists on a wildlife safari in central India were treated to a rare and vicious fight for survival between a sloth bear defending its young and a huge Bengal tiger.



The ferocious battle between the jungle giants was captured on film by a tour guide in Maharashtra who had a ringside seat to the 15-minute brawl as the mother fought off the predator.



Her instincts kicked into gear as the male tiger stalked her cub in Tadoba National Park.



"It went after the sloth bear, but she kept charging in order to protect her cub," said Akshay Kumar, who filmed the clash as he guided tourists last week.



"It went on for 15 minutes. The tiger was roaring. It was a severe fight."



The mother bear at one point was pinned down in the tiger's jaws, before managing to throw off her assailant.



She relentlessly charged the big cat until it slunk away.



Kumar said both the animals were clearly injured during the fight.



