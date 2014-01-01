Some businesses will be free from such taxes to help them advance: Navarro

A top trade adviser to US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (US time) a process will be in place for businesses to get exemptions from the White House plan to place steep tariffs on steel and aluminum, offering the first indication a tariff hike could be less broad than first thought.



Peter Navarro, director of the White House National Trade Council, said countries will not be excluded from the tariffs because that would become a slippery slope, but there will be a mechanism for corporate exemptions in some cases.



"There will be an exemption procedure for particular cases where we need to have exemptions, so that business can move forward," Navarro said during a CNN program.



The scenario of possible exceptions came after Trump's surprise announcement on Thursday and subsequent aggressive business lobbying against the tariffs, an outcry from US trading partners and criticism from Republicans.



Trump has spoken to world leaders about the planned tariff hikes but has given no indication he would allow exemptions, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Sunday.



Navarro did not elaborate on the exemption procedure and the White House did not immediately return a request for comment.



Navarro and Ross, who have advocated for stronger trade policies to reduce US trade imbalances, went on Sunday US television news shows to try to contain the global fallout from Trump's announcement.



The president said the US would impose duties of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum to protect domestic producers. The plan stunned US trading partners, alarmed US industry leaders and roiled stock markets.



Josh Bolten, chief executive officer of the influential Business Roundtable, told a Fox news program that the tariffs would cause "huge damage" across the economy without affecting China.



A frequent target of Trump's criticism on trade, China accounts for 2 percent of US steel imports.



Ross said there was no indication yet that Trump would consider exemptions for countries, but he did not rule it out.





