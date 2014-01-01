Air passenger tied up after stripping naked

A Bangladeshi passenger who reportedly stripped naked and attacked a stewardess during a flight from Malaysia has been arrested, the airline said Monday.



Shortly after the Malindo Air flight departed from Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, the 20-year-old took his clothes off and started watching pornography on his laptop.



The man, a student at a Malaysian university, initially put his clothes back on at the request of cabin crew.



But when he then tried to hug female crew members and was rejected, he became aggressive and attacked a stewardess.



Cabin crew and passengers reportedly managed to subdue him and tie his hands with cloth for the rest of the flight.



He was arrested on arrival, the airline confirmed.



AFP

