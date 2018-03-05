German equality czar pens gender neutral anthem

Germany's equality czar wants to remove words like "fatherland" and "brotherly" from the country's national anthem, following Canada and Austria in adopting gender neutral phrases.



Kristin Rose-Moehring, equality commissioner since 2001, made the proposal to strike male-specific references from the anthem in a letter to staff at Germany's family ministry ahead of International Women's Day, German media reported on Sunday.



Germany should replace "Vaterland", or fatherland, with "Heimatland," or homeland, and substitute "courageously with heart and hand" for "brotherly with heart and hand," she wrote.



Rose-Moehring said her proposal suits the times.



"Why don't we make our national anthem ... gender sensitive," Rose-Moehring wrote. "It wouldn't hurt, would it? And it fits with the new federal ministry for interior, construction and homeland."



Parts of the "Song of Germany" have been the German anthem since 1922, although since the creation of the modern federal republic, only the third stanza has been used.



It begins with the words "unity and justice and freedom."



Reuters