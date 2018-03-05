S.Korean president's special envoys to meet with DPRK leader

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
's special envoys to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) planned to meet and have a dinner with top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, the Blue House of South Korea said Monday.
Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a press briefing that the special delegation had agreed with the DPRK side to have a meeting and a dinner with the DPRK leader from 6 p.m. local time (0900 GMT) Monday.
The 10-member delegation, led by Chung Eui-yong, top national security advisor for President Moon, took off from an airport in Seongnam, outside of Seoul, earlier in the day on a special plane.
The delegation, composed of five envoys and five working-level officials, included Suh Hoon, director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Vice Unification Minister Chung Hae-sung, Second Deputy NIS Director Kim Sang-gyun and Yun Kun-young, a senior Blue House official.