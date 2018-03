Traders bargain inside the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) market in Bozhou, East China's Anhui Province on Monday. The market reopened on Monday after the weeks-long Chinese Spring Festival holidays. The TCM market in Bozhou is said to be one of the most wide-ranging and active specialized markets for Chinese medicinal materials, with the market's annual sales standing at 30 billion yuan ($4.73 billion) in 2017. Photo: VCG