Pigeon droppings plague residential community

A local resident surnamed Wu complained to media that his residential community is plagued by pigeons, which has impacted his daily life. One of his neighbors built a large pigeon house on the roof of a nearby garage; pigeon faeces now cover the entire area. An employee from the neighborhood committee said they have persuaded residents who are not authorized to raise pigeons to give up the hobby. Pigeon lovers are also urged to limit the time they let their pigeons fly freely. Illustration: Lu Ting/GT