Shanghai restaurants encounter labor shortage after Spring Festival

Shanghai restaurants have encountered a labor shortage after Spring Festival, with a 20 percent employment gap, Laodong Daily reported Sunday. According to Jin Peihua, an expert from a local industry committee, as the catering industry expands, labor shortage is now a normal trend. The gap becomes larger than usual when migrant workers do not return to the city after the holiday. Jin said that the higher salary of the express delivery field has attracted many migrants, which has also contributed to the gap. The standard salary of Shanghai's restaurant servers is maintained at 3,800 yuan ($600.14) to 4,000 yuan per month, with meals and accommodations included.