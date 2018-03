Ao Dai Festival 2018 held in Ho Chi Minh City

Models wearing Ao Dai perform during Ao Dai Festival 2018 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on March 4, 2018. Ho Chi Minh City's Ao Dai Festival 2018 lasts from March 3 to March 25, featuring fashion shows, parades, art performances, exhibitions and etc. (Xinhua/Hoang Thi Huong)

A model wearing Ao Dai performs during Ao Dai Festival 2018 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on March 4, 2018. Ho Chi Minh City's Ao Dai Festival 2018 lasts from March 3 to March 25, featuring fashion shows, parades, art performances, exhibitions and etc. (Xinhua/Hoang Thi Huong)

A model wearing Ao Dai performs during Ao Dai Festival 2018 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on March 4, 2018. Ho Chi Minh City's Ao Dai Festival 2018 lasts from March 3 to March 25, featuring fashion shows, parades, art performances, exhibitions and etc. (Xinhua/Hoang Thi Huong)

A model wearing Ao Dai performs during Ao Dai Festival 2018 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on March 4, 2018. Ho Chi Minh City's Ao Dai Festival 2018 lasts from March 3 to March 25, featuring fashion shows, parades, art performances, exhibitions and etc. (Xinhua/Hoang Thi Huong)

Models wearing Ao Dai perform during Ao Dai Festival 2018 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on March 4, 2018. Ho Chi Minh City's Ao Dai Festival 2018 lasts from March 3 to March 25, featuring fashion shows, parades, art performances, exhibitions and etc. (Xinhua/Hoang Thi Huong)

Models wearing Ao Dai perform during Ao Dai Festival 2018 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on March 4, 2018. Ho Chi Minh City's Ao Dai Festival 2018 lasts from March 3 to March 25, featuring fashion shows, parades, art performances, exhibitions and etc. (Xinhua/Hoang Thi Huong)

Models wearing Ao Dai perform during Ao Dai Festival 2018 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on March 4, 2018. Ho Chi Minh City's Ao Dai Festival 2018 lasts from March 3 to March 25, featuring fashion shows, parades, art performances, exhibitions and etc. (Xinhua/Hoang Thi Huong)