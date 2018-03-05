Over fifty expats receive city employment visas

Shanghai has sent out confirmation letters for legal work visas to 52 high-quality foreign professionals invited by local education or research institutes since January 1, 2018, Jiefang Daily reported Monday. Shanghai is one of the first-batch cities to issue this new employment visa.



Among the 52 expats who received the confirmation letter, two foreigners were the winners of China International Science and Technology Cooperation Award in 2017; five were professors from reputable overseas higher education institutions. Shanghai has issued the most number of such letters in China.



"I finally got it!" A Japanese posted this sentence on her WeChat moments with a picture of a special visa for top foreign professionals. She explained that she has been admitted to Shanghai Institute of Ceramics, Chinese Academy of Sciences.



Shanghai is enabling top foreign professionals to apply for multi-entry visas valid for five to 10 years, with a 180-day stay for each entry, according to Shanghai Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs.



