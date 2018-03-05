Metro operation intervals to be shortened

Local transportation authorities are expected to extend the city's metro Line 5 southward and also soon finish the construction of the second and third phases of Line 13, according to the municipal government Monday.



This will be a 41-kilometer increase in the total subway length for Shanghai. It is noteworthy that the operation intervals for 12 main subway lines in urban Shanghai will be shortened to under 3 minutes during peak hours.



During a conference about Shanghai's transportation system on Saturday, it was announced that the transportation systems in the Yangtze River Delta region will be further integrated. Shanghai will improve and develop its integrated transportation system to become a more functional international city.





