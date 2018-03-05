Store owner mistakenly sells his winning 8.2m yuan lottery ticket

A lottery outlet owner in Shaanxi Province saw his luck run out after he accidentally sold a ticket he was saving that turned out to be an 8.2 million-yuan ($1.3 million) winner.



The owner said he had mistakenly printed out the lottery ticket at the store in Yan'an on February 27.



"I had wanted to keep the ticket for myself," the shop owner said.



But as luck would have it, a last-minute customer came in as he closed up for the night.



"He was asking if there were any more tickets left, and I said we've got this 10-yuan ticket," said the employee. "I handed it over to him without thinking."



The store became the talk of the area after the winning numbers were announced, but not as he had hoped.



"I saw the news in an industry group chat," said a lottery outlet owner in Xi'an. "He gave 8.2 million yuan away just like that."



It was the first time the shop has ever sold a first-prize ticket in its eight years of operation.



The Paper

