Men's dorm knitting circle goes viral

Dong Sizhuang never thought he'd get internet famous just for doing his homework.



But more than 6 million views later, Dong has realized that lots of people are interested in the sight of watching men knit.



Dong said that he and five male roommates, all fashion design juniors at Beijing City University, had been rushing to get their projects done.



"We were all knitting at once, and our sixth roommate (studies furniture design) thought it was a cool scene and started taking video," Dong told Beijing Youth Daily. "I never thought it would get this much attention."



While many online praised Dong and friends for their skills, most couldn't do so without pointing out the obvious: they're men.



So Dong is taking the opportunity to unravel a stigma - knitting knows no gender. "I think interest is more important," said Dong.



There are around 70 students in his class. Eleven are men, and knitting is a required course.



Dong's instructor, Shen Li, said that while men that knit are rare today, it was a life skill that, not long ago, that many men possessed. "When I was younger, most of my classmates' sweaters were knit by their dads," said Shen.



Dong plans to continue on to graduate school in the hopes of becoming a teacher.



But when asked about his homework project, Dong admitted it didn't turn out as he'd hoped.



"I was rushing it," said Dong. "If I had more time it would have been better."



Beijing Youth Daily

