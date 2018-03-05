Pakistani devotees celebrate alligator festival

Ethnic Pakistani Sheedi devotees perform rituals during the alligator festival at the shrine of Saint Khawaja Hasan in Manghopir, a suburb of Karachi, Pakistan, March 4, 2018. The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa, is performed to pay homage to alligators who they believe hold mystical powers. Photo: VCG

