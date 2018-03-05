"China's foreign trade saw steady growth and beat expectations in 2017. Last year, our country became the largest trading nation in the world."



Zhong Shan



Minister of commerce





"Slight fluctuations in China's GDP growth rate are acceptable. Local government debt is basically controllable and local governments should be responsible for their own debts."



Huang Shouhong



Head of the team that drafted this year's Government Work Report

"The most important work for the Shenzhen Stock Exchange this year is how to better serve the real economy, especially the new economy. We will open channels for 'unicorn' enterprises to get listed."



Wang Jianjun



A deputy to the 13th National People's Congress and general manager of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange