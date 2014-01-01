LAFC make MLS debut with 1-0 win in Seattle

Los Angeles FC made a sensational Major League Soccer (MLS) debut on Sunday with a 1-0 victory in Seattle over the 2016 MLS Cup champions Sounders.



LAFC's arrival offers an intriguing story line to the season that began Saturday as they attempt to exploit the decline of five-time MLS Cup champions Los Angeles Galaxy.



The club, owned by a group that includes NBA legend Magic Johnson and Hollywood actor Will Ferrell, certainly started in style against a Sounders team that not only lifted the Cup two years ago but finished runners-up to Toronto last year.



Moments after his cross was headed off the inside of the post by Latif Blessing, Diego Rossi scored the first goal in LAFC history in the 11th minute.



Mexico striker Carlos Vela slipped a pass to Rossi and the Uruguayan clinically finished first time from 24 yards (22 meters) out.



It was the fastest goal scored by an expansion club - 33 seconds quicker than Fredy Montero's strike in the Sounders' inaugural match, a 3-0 win over New York Red Bulls in 2009.



"I'm so excited my @LAFC soccer team won our first MLS game 1-0 over Seattle," Johnson tweeted. "Congratulations to my partners, our manager Bob Bradley, players and fans."



Nouhou Tolo almost leveled for the hosts two minutes later, but former Sounders ­goalkeeper Tyler Miller dived left to deny him.



Miller's strong showing against his former teammates also included a stop of Christian Roldan's late effort.



His efforts helped make it a winning return to the sidelines for Bradley, the former US national team coach who is returning to management ­after his ill-fated 85-day stay with Swansea City in the English Premier League in 2016.



With their new stadium still under construction, LAFC won't host a game until April 29. They will be the visitors at the Galaxy's StubHub Center in Carson on March 31 when the newest crosstown MLS rivalry opens.



