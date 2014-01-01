Populist surge leaves Italy in limbo

No clear-cut winner leaves country in political deadlock

A surge for populist and far-right parties in Italy's general election left the country in political deadlock on Monday with a hung parliament likely after a campaign dominated by anger against immigration.



With the majority of ballots from Sunday's vote counted, the eurosceptic League led by Matteo Salvini was leading the dominant right-wing coalition with 37 percent of the vote.



Salvini, who has promised to shut down Roma camps, deport hundreds of thousands of migrants, said Monday he had the "right and duty" to govern Italy.



The League is closing in on 18 percent, overtaking the pre-election coalition leader and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (Go Italy) party, which has collapsed to 14 percent.



"Italians have chosen to take back control of the country from the insecurity and precariousness put in place by [center-left Democratic Party leader Matteo] Renzi," Salvini told a press conference.



However much depends on the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), which has drawn support from Italians fed up with traditional parties and a lack of economic opportunity and finished second with 32 percent.



"Everything will change," read the front page of Il Fatto Quotidiano, which like the M5S has railed against what it sees as the "corrupt" old parties.



But much depends on what leader Luigi Di Maio does next.



"It's a great day, despite the rain," said Di Maio to reporters on Monday morning. "Indescribable."



According to polling company YouTrend, the M5S is on for 231 seats in the lower house Chamber of Deputies and 115 in the upper house Senate, meaning that it could form a majority with either one of the League, Forza Italia and the Democratic Party (PD), which had a disastrous night.



PD leader Matteo Renzi looks doomed after his party dropped to 19 percent of the vote, which according to YouTrend could lead to a loss of a third of their seats in the Chamber and half in the Senate.



The M5S has always refused to form coalitions with other parties but having become the biggest single party, it has the chance to lead the country for the first time, and Di Maio has already moved to soften the fiery image given by party founder Beppe Grillo.



However given its heated rivalry with the PD and Berlusconi, its most likely ally looks to be the eurosceptic League, a bizarre situation for Avellino-born Di Maio to be faced with given the League and Salvini's roots in the old secessionist, anti-southern Northern League.



Matteo Ricci, former vice president of the PD and the party's current mayor of Pesaro, insisted on state broadcaster Rai that there was no chance of the PD helping the M5S forming a government.



"The only ally with whom the M5S can form a government is Matteo Salvini, everyone knows it, that's the only option for them with this



parliament," Ricci said.





