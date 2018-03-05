Railway passenger trips set record high for two consecutive days

China posted a new record high of 12.838 million railway trips on Sunday, the highest single day passenger traffic for the Spring Festival travel period, data from the national railway operator showed.
The number exceeded the record of 12.679 million set the previous day, according to China Railway Corporation (CRC).
Railway passenger traffic for Monday was expected to fall to 10.68 million trips, and 957 more train services were added.
The Spring Festival travel period, also known as the Chunyun, lasts for 40 days from Feb. 1 to March 12 this year.
Although the travel period is coming to an end, passenger traffic may stay high in the coming days as many migrant workers started to return to where they work after the Lantern Festival
which fell on March 2.
In Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, for instance, additional train services have been provided to cope with the passenger flow into big cities such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Shanghai.