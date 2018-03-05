Palestinians reject US Trump's Mideast peace plan: advisor

Palestinians reject the US President Trump's Middle East peace plan, said advisor of Palestinian president Abbas on Monday.



Nabil Shaath said in statements to the official Palestinian radio station that "there is no Palestinian acceptance to Trump's ideas, therefore it does not matter when it would be announced."



He stressed that "the Palestinians will not accept an American plan to re-engage the sole American control over the peace process, and if Washington wants to contribute to the peace process it must be part of a multi-lateral international framework."



He highlighted the Palestinians are still seeking to formulate a multilateral international mechanism to overlook the peace process including Europe, China and Russia.



Meanwhile, Israeli Prime minister is expected to meet with Trump Monday to discuss several issues, including the future of the peace process.



The last round of US-sponsored negotiations between Palestine and Israel achieved no breakthrough.



On Dec. 6, 2017, almost one year after Trump took office, he recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and ordered the US state department to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



As a result, the Palestinians disqualified the US from being the sole sponsor of the peace negotiations with Israel and called for a multilateral peace mechanism.



On Feb. 20, Palestinian President Abbas presented a peace initiative in a speech at the UN Security Council, proposing to hold an international peace conference in mid-2018 to jumpstart final status negotiation based on two-state solution and international legitimacy resolutions.





