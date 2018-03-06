HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
Defense budget displays China’s steadiness
Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/6 8:02:21
These two figures - 8.1 percent and 6.5 percent - show the outside world China's strategic choice. After years of reforms, the country abandoned the pursuit of quick success and instant benefits and established sustainability in its development. It sacrificed the benefit of developing at a high speed and eliminated many risks in return.
Global Times
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus