Chung Eui-yong (C), top national security adviser for South Korean President Moon Jae-in and head of the National Security Office of the Blue House, is seen at the airport in Seoul, South Korea, March 5, 2018. A plane carrying South Korean President Moon Jae-in's special envoys left for Pyongyang to hold talks with senior officials of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), multiple local media reported Monday.(Xinhua/Newsis)

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has made "a satisfactory agreement" after hearing the intentions of South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a summit from the latter's special envoy, Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday.