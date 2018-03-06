Germany has more trade with Russia in 2017 after 4 years of decline

Germany's foreign trade with Russia rose for the first time in 2017 following four years of decline, according to data released on Monday by the German Federal Statistical Office.



Last year, Germany exported goods in the value of 25.9 billion euros (31.9 billion US dollars) to Russia, while it imported goods in the value of 31.4 billion euros from Russia.



Exports to Russia soared 20.2 percent year on year in 2017 from a year ago, while imports from Russia rose 18.7 percent year on year.



Russia was one of the economies with which Germany recorded a trade deficit. In 2017, Germany's trade deficit with Russia amounted to 5.6 billion euros.

