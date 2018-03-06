Egypt, Saudi Arabia establish investment fund worth 16 bln USD

Egypt and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement to launch a joint investment fund worth 16 billion US dollars, state-run MENA news agency reported Monday.



Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said that the fund is meant to boost new projects in Egypt, according to MENA.



Rady added that a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between the two countries were signed in the fields of investment and environment protection.



The agreements were signed Sunday in a ceremony held in Cairo that was attended by visiting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.



The Saudi Crown Prince arrived in Cairo earlier on Sunday in a three-day visit as the first stop of his first foreign tour since he became crown prince last year.



Bin Salman is scheduled to leave for Britain on March 7 and later visit the United States, the kingdom's closest and strongest Western ally.

