AL condemns Guatemala's intention to move embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

Arab League (AL) condemned on Monday Guatemala's decision to move its embassy in Israel to the disputed city of Jerusalem in May.



In a press statement, Assistant Secretary-General of the AL for Palestine and Occupied Arab Territories, Saeed Abu Ali, urged Guatemala to retreat its decision, describing it as illegal.



Abu Ali stressed that the move violates the resolutions of the international legitimacy, including United Nations Security Council's resolution on Jerusalem.



Guatemala's decision came after the United States announced in February to relocate in May its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, which US President Donald Trump recognized as the capital of Israel last December amid regional and international uproar.



The Palestinians consider East Jerusalem, which was seized by the Israel in the 1967 war, as the capital of their future independent state, while the Israelis insist that the entire city is their eternal capital.

