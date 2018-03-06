DPRK leader meets S.Korean president's envoys: S. Korean media

Top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in
's special envoys earlier Monday, South Korean media reported Monday night.
The DPRK leader hosted a welcome dinner with the South Korean officials, the Yonhap News Agency quoted Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom as saying.
Earlier in the day, Kim Eui-kyeom told a press briefing that the special delegation had agreed with the DPRK side to have a meeting and a dinner with the DPRK leader.
The 10-member delegation, led by Chung Eui-yong, top national security advisor for President Moon, took off from an airport in Seongnam, outside of Seoul, at about 1:50 p.m. local time (0450 GMT).
The delegation, composed of five envoys and five working-level officials, included Suh Hoon, director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Vice Unification Minister Chung Hae-sung, Second Deputy NIS Director Kim Sang-gyun, and Yun Kun-young, a senior Blue House official.
The plane carrying the South Korean delegation arrived in the Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang at around 2:50 p.m. local time (0620 GMT), according to the Blue House.