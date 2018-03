Artists from China's Henan Yuju Opera Theater present performances in Moscow

Artists perform Yuju Opera at China Cultural Center in Moscow, Russia, on March 5, 2018. Artists from China's Henan Yuju Opera Theater presented performances here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

An actress helps a Russian man do make-up at China Cultural Center in Moscow, Russia, on March 5, 2018. Artists from China's Henan Yuju Opera Theater presented performances here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Artists show poses of Yuju Opera to Russian audience at China Cultural Center in Moscow, Russia, on March 5, 2018. Artists from China's Henan Yuju Opera Theater presented performances here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

An actress teaches a Russian man gestures of Yuju Opera at China Cultural Center in Moscow, Russia, on March 5, 2018. Artists from China's Henan Yuju Opera Theater presented performances here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

An actress performs Yuju Opera at China Cultural Center in Moscow, Russia, on March 5, 2018. Artists from China's Henan Yuju Opera Theater presented performances here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)