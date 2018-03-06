A technician takes care of Chinese yew tree saplings at a greenhouse in Zhen'an County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 5, 2018. Monday marks the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the awakening of insects, which is the third one of the 24 solar terms on Chinese Lunar Calendar. With the temperature rising, farmers are busy with their farm work. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A woman takes care of Chinese yew tree saplings at a greenhouse in Zhen'an County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 5, 2018. Monday marks the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the awakening of insects, which is the third one of the 24 solar terms on Chinese Lunar Calendar. With the temperature rising, farmers are busy with their farm work. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

People weed for the Chinese yew tree saplings at a greenhouse in Zhen'an County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 5, 2018. Monday marks the day of "Jingzhe", literally meaning the awakening of insects, which is the third one of the 24 solar terms on Chinese Lunar Calendar. With the temperature rising, farmers are busy with their farm work. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)