Ministers receive interview after opening meeting of first session of 13th NPC

Chinese Minister of Supervision Yang Xiaodu receives an interview after the opening meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Miao Wei, Minister of Industry and Information Technology, receives an interview after the opening meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)

Chinese Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng receives an interview after the opening meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan receives an interview after the opening meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Chinese Minister of Agriculture Han Changfu receives an interview after the opening meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Zhang Zhijun, director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, receives an interview after the opening meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Chinese Minister of Supervision Yang Xiaodu receives an interview after the opening meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Miao Wei, Minister of Industry and Information Technology, receives an interview after the opening meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Chinese Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng receives an interview after the opening meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan receives an interview after the opening meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Chinese Minister of Agriculture Han Changfu receives an interview after the opening meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Zhang Zhijun, director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, receives an interview after the opening meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

Journalists work at the site of an interview with ministers after the opening meeting of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Jianhua)