Actors re-enact Battle of Samobor in Croatia

Actors re-enact a medieval battle in Samobor, Croatia, on March 4, 2018. The Battle of Samobor took place on March 1, 1441 for the Hungarian-Croatian throne. (Xinhua/Igor Kralj)

An actor re-enacts a medieval battle in Samobor, Croatia, on March 4, 2018. The Battle of Samobor took place on March 1, 1441 for the Hungarian-Croatian throne. (Xinhua/Igor Kralj)

Actors re-enact a medieval battle in Samobor, Croatia, on March 4, 2018. The Battle of Samobor took place on March 1, 1441 for the Hungarian-Croatian throne. (Xinhua/Igor Kralj)

Actors re-enact a medieval battle in Samobor, Croatia, on March 4, 2018. The Battle of Samobor took place on March 1, 1441 for the Hungarian-Croatian throne. (Xinhua/Igor Kralj)

Actors re-enact a medieval battle in Samobor, Croatia, on March 4, 2018. The Battle of Samobor took place on March 1, 1441 for the Hungarian-Croatian throne. (Xinhua/Igor Kralj)

Actors re-enact a medieval battle in Samobor, Croatia, on March 4, 2018. The Battle of Samobor took place on March 1, 1441 for the Hungarian-Croatian throne. (Xinhua/Igor Kralj)