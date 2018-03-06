Actors re-enact Battle of Samobor in Croatia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/6

Actors re-enact a medieval battle in Samobor, Croatia, on March 4, 2018. The Battle of Samobor took place on March 1, 1441 for the Hungarian-Croatian throne. (Xinhua/Igor Kralj)


 

An actor re-enacts a medieval battle in Samobor, Croatia, on March 4, 2018. The Battle of Samobor took place on March 1, 1441 for the Hungarian-Croatian throne. (Xinhua/Igor Kralj)


 

Actors re-enact a medieval battle in Samobor, Croatia, on March 4, 2018. The Battle of Samobor took place on March 1, 1441 for the Hungarian-Croatian throne. (Xinhua/Igor Kralj)


 

Actors re-enact a medieval battle in Samobor, Croatia, on March 4, 2018. The Battle of Samobor took place on March 1, 1441 for the Hungarian-Croatian throne. (Xinhua/Igor Kralj)


 

Actors re-enact a medieval battle in Samobor, Croatia, on March 4, 2018. The Battle of Samobor took place on March 1, 1441 for the Hungarian-Croatian throne. (Xinhua/Igor Kralj)


 

Actors re-enact a medieval battle in Samobor, Croatia, on March 4, 2018. The Battle of Samobor took place on March 1, 1441 for the Hungarian-Croatian throne. (Xinhua/Igor Kralj)


 

