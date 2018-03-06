Trump indicates possible visit to Jerusalem for new embassy opening

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he might visit Jerusalem for the opening of the new US Embassy in Israel later this year, months after his controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.



"If I can, I will," said Trump when asked by reporters if he will travel to Israel for the embassy opening scheduled for May, before his meeting with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Despite global opposition, Trump delivered one of his major campaign promises in December by recognizing Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel and directed the move of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a decision that has reversed a longtime US policy and inflamed tensions in the Middle East.



The US Department of State said in a statement in late February that the United States is planning to open its new embassy in May, a timing that coincides with Israel's 70th anniversary of establishment.



"They have started, as you know, construction. And I may (visit)," said Trump.



The US president also boasted about turning down a 1-billion-US-dollar proposal for embassy granting a budget of 250,000 dollars instead.



The new embassy will be temporarily located in a building that now houses consular operations of the US Consulate General in Jerusalem before an expansion by the end of 2019, according to the US Department of State statement.



Trump also noted that the US side is still working on a peace talk proposal, which has already been dismissed by the Palestinians.



Palestinians said earlier on Monday that they reject Trump's Middle East peace plan.



"There is no Palestinian acceptance to Trump's ideas, therefore it does not matter when it would be announced," Nabil Shaath, advisor to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said in a statement.



Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital has been seen as a move seriously diminishing the hope of peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.



For his part, Netanyahu lavished his praise on Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the embassy move, saying that was "a historic proclamation" followed by a "bold decision."



The Israeli leader, who himself is involved in domestic criminal investigations over corruption, criticized Iran for its "nuclear ambitions," calling for joint efforts with the United States to counter Iran's "aggression" in the Middle East.



Tehran's activities in the region have been a longtime concern to Israel. Netanyahu made it clear ahead of his trip to Washington that Iran will be among his top priorities in talks with Trump.

